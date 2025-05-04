Films Releasing In Theatres This Friday (May 9): Bhool Chuk Maaf, Aamar Boss, Shadow Force, Single And More To Watch

Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies that will be releasing in the theatres this Friday (May 9). The list includes several highly anticipated movies, such as Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's Bhool Chuk Maaf and Rakhi Gulzar's Aamar Boss. The theatres are set to release movies in a range of genres. Check out the complete list below.

Bhool Chuk Maaf

Ranjan (played by Rajkummar Rao), a small-town romantic boy from Varanasi, lands a government job to marry Titli (played by Wamiqa Gabbi) but forgets his vow to Lord Shiva-only to be trapped until he fulfils his promise. A hilarious tale of love, fate, and redemption unfolds. Helmed by Karan Sharma, the movie is slated to release on May 9.

Aamar Boss

It is a heartwarming story about a man (played by Shiboprosad Mukherjee) juggling work and family, until his mother's (played by Rakhi Gulzar) unexpected presence at the office quietly transforms the workplace. The film is inspired by real-life corporate daycare programs.

Single

Sree Vishnu plays a charming bachelor who, despite being adored by two women, is resolute in his decision to remain single. Ketika Sharma and Ivana play his love interest in the movie.

Gajaana

A group of greedy people were entering Nagamalai Forest, and unexpectedly, the people died in a mysterious way. How did they find the solution and escape from the forest? Helmed by Prabhadish Samz, the movie stars Yogi Babu, Vedhika and Inigo Prabhakaran in the lead roles.

Clown in a Cornfield

An upcoming American slasher film is directed by Eli Craig. The film revolves around Frendo the clown, the mascot of a town, who terrorises a group of teenagers. What happens next is the movie all about.

Shadow Force

This action thriller, directed by Joe Carnahan, stars Kerry Washington, Omar Sy, Mark Strong, Cliff "Method Man" Smith and Da'Vine Joy Randolph. The film revolves around Kyrah (Kerry) and Isaac (Omar), who were once the leaders of a multinational special forces group called Shadow Force, but broke the rules by falling in love, and they go underground to protect their son with the rest of the Shadow Force hot on their trail.

Kaliyugam 2064