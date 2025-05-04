Films Releasing In Theatres This Friday (May 9): Bhool Chuk Maaf, Aamar Boss, Shadow Force, Single And More To Watch

Updated May 4th 2025, 14:25 IST
Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies that will be releasing in the theatres this Friday (May 9). The list includes several highly anticipated movies, such as Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's Bhool Chuk Maaf and Rakhi Gulzar's Aamar Boss. The theatres are set to release movies in a range of genres. Check out the complete list below.
Ranjan (played by Rajkummar Rao), a small-town romantic boy from Varanasi, lands a government job to marry Titli (played by Wamiqa Gabbi) but forgets his vow to Lord Shiva-only to be trapped until he fulfils his promise. A hilarious tale of love, fate, and redemption unfolds. Helmed by Karan Sharma, the movie is slated to release on May 9.
It is a heartwarming story about a man (played by Shiboprosad Mukherjee) juggling work and family, until his mother's (played by Rakhi Gulzar) unexpected presence at the office quietly transforms the workplace. The film is inspired by real-life corporate daycare programs.
Sree Vishnu plays a charming bachelor who, despite being adored by two women, is resolute in his decision to remain single. Ketika Sharma and Ivana play his love interest in the movie.
A group of greedy people were entering Nagamalai Forest, and unexpectedly, the people died in a mysterious way. How did they find the solution and escape from the forest? Helmed by Prabhadish Samz, the movie stars Yogi Babu, Vedhika and Inigo Prabhakaran in the lead roles.
An upcoming American slasher film is directed by Eli Craig. The film revolves around Frendo the clown, the mascot of a town, who terrorises a group of teenagers. What happens next is the movie all about.
This action thriller, directed by Joe Carnahan, stars Kerry Washington, Omar Sy, Mark Strong, Cliff "Method Man" Smith and Da'Vine Joy Randolph. The film revolves around Kyrah (Kerry) and Isaac (Omar), who were once the leaders of a multinational special forces group called Shadow Force, but broke the rules by falling in love, and they go underground to protect their son with the rest of the Shadow Force hot on their trail.
Set in a dystopian future, the film explores themes of survival, morality, and human resilience in the aftermath of a catastrophic event. The story follows an apocalyptic world deprived of food, water and humanity set in 2064, where they must fight to survive. Helmed by Pramodh Sundar, the film stars Shraddha Srinath, Kishore Kumar G.and Iniyan Subramani in lead roles.
