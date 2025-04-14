Films Releasing In Theatres This Week: Kesari Chapter 2, Odela 2, The Bhootnii And More To Watch

Monday is here, and so is our list of movies slated for release this week in the theatres. This week, several highly anticipated films are scheduled for release, including Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan starrer Kesari Chapter 2, Tamannaah Bhatia's Odela 2 and Sanjay Dutt's The Bhootnii.

Odela 2

In a remote village steeped in rich cultural heritage and age-old traditions, its true saviour, Odela Mallanna Swamy, always protects his village from evil forces. Starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Hebah Patel and Vasishta N. Simha, the supernatural thriller will hit the theatres on April 17.

The Bhootnii

Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh and Mouni Roy's horror flick is written and directed by Sidhaant Sachdev. The film is based in the heart of St. Vincent College. The Virgin Tree is home to a spirit who awakens every Valentine's Day in response to the longing for true love. The spirit haunts everyone who teases or disturbs her. She speaks clearly, stating what she wants and when. What begins as an eerie whisper of the unknown soon escalates into a terrifying reality for the students, the synopsis read on IMdb. The film is slated to release on April 18.

Kesari Chapter 2

Helmed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the historical courtroom drama is a spiritual sequel to Kesari (2019). Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan's starrer is based on the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, centred around C. Sankaran Nair and the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film also stars Ananya Panday in the lead role. The film is slated for release on April 18.

Paddington In Peri

Live-action animated adventure comedy is the third installment in the Paddington film series, which is based on the Paddington stories by Michael Bond. The film stars Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters and Olivia Colman as the voice of Paddington. The film is slated to release on April 18.

Sinners

Set in the 1930s in the Southern United States, the film stars Michael B. Jordan in a dual role as twin brothers who return to their hometown but are faced with a greater evil. Apart from Michael, the film also stars Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton and Jack O'Connell. The film will release on April 18.

Ten Hours

A bus murder investigation unfolds, revealing possible scenarios and suspects. As everyone undergoes questioning, hidden layers of the case begin to surface. Starring Raj Ayyappa and Sibiraj, the film will release on April 18.

Sundarakanda