Final Destination Bloodlines X Review: Sadistic Fun With A Nostalgic Touch, Say Netizens As Nostalgia Kicks In

Final Destination: Bloodlines X review: The sixth entry in the venerable horror film series has finally been released in India, today, May 16. This sequel to the OG Final Destination franchise starring Tony Todd returns to cinemas after 14 years and director Zach Lipovsky has given exactly what audiences have expected. As this chilling tale of death and murder unfolds on the big screen, a new generation of Grim Reaper fans has already attended early screenings and shared their reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

What do netizens say about Final Destination Bloodlines?

The Final Destination series has always been special for millennials and the boomer generation. Even today, the sight of a truck carrying logs instantly triggers chilling memories of the franchise's gruesome deaths, leaving a lasting mark on our minds. As per the reviews coming in on social media, Final Destination: Bloodlines succeeded in bringing back the nostalgic horror with its brutal death scenes.

One viewer shared, “I watched Final Destination: Bloodlines yesterday, and ever since I woke up this morning, I have been super cautious about every little thing I do, every move I make, even this tweet nah cautious tweet.”

Another commented, “Final Destination: Bloodlines left me on the biggest cliffhanger omgggggg.”

A different user suggested, “Nice movie. Climax could’ve been better. I mean, the whole build-up felt like a letdown at the end. Still, a good one.”

Someone else wrote, “Absolutely thrilling ride! A wild upgrade from previous parts, some bloodbath scenes are insane. Tower destruction scene in 4DX are next-level! Brought back college memories with the franchise. Watch 4DX for full crazy experience!”

Where to watch all the Final Destination films?