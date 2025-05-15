Man Of Steel To Justice League: Where To Watch All Superman Sequels On OTT Before James Gunn's Latest DC Chapter Release? | Image: X

DC Studios released the much-awaited James Gunn’s Superman trailer on May 14. The Comictoon superhero flick is slated to hit the theatres on July 11. The latest sequel to the DC sci-fi action movie explores Clark Kent’s human side alongside his heroic journey as Superman. This superhero saga promises a new era for DC Studios, with fans eagerly waiting to see the upgrades.

David Corenswet stars as Clark Kent aka Superman, joined by Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. As the trailer gives a major memory throwback, let’s know where to stream all the previous Superman films on OTT before this exciting new chapter in the franchise touches the ground.

Superman: The Movie

Release Date: December 15, 1978

Where to watch: Prime Video(Rent)

Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut

Release Date: June 19, 1981

Where to watch: Prime Video (Rent)

Superman III

Release Date: June 17, 1983

Where to watch: Prime Video

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace

Release Date: July 24, 1987

Where to watch: Prime Video

Superman Returns

Release Date: June 28, 2006

Where to watch: Prime Video

Man of Steel

Release Date: June 14, 2013

Where to watch: Prime Video

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Release Date: March 25, 2016

Where to watch: Prime Video, JioHotstar

Justice League

Release Date: November 17, 2017

Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video, Jiohotstar

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Release Date: March 18, 2021

Where to watch: Prime Video

Black Adam

Release Date: October 21, 2022

Where to watch: Prime Video (Rent)

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Release Date: September 21, 2024

Where to watch: Jiohotstar

Superman

Superman 2025 will focus on the superhero's human side which is being questioned by world leaders as he went to a different country and stopped a war. David Corenswet will be seen as Clark Kent aka Superman, alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.