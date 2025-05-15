Man Of Steel To Justice League: Where To Watch All Superman Sequels On OTT Before James Gunn's Latest DC Chapter Release?

Updated May 15th 2025, 16:46 IST
DC Studios released the much-awaited James Gunn’s Superman trailer on May 14. The Comictoon superhero flick is slated to hit the theatres on July 11. The latest sequel to the DC sci-fi action movie explores Clark Kent’s human side alongside his heroic journey as Superman. This superhero saga promises a new era for DC Studios, with fans eagerly waiting to see the upgrades.
David Corenswet stars as Clark Kent aka Superman, joined by Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. As the trailer gives a major memory throwback, let’s know where to stream all the previous Superman films on OTT before this exciting new chapter in the franchise touches the ground.
Release Date: December 15, 1978
Where to watch: Prime Video(Rent)
Release Date: June 19, 1981
Where to watch: Prime Video (Rent)
Release Date: June 17, 1983
Where to watch: Prime Video
Release Date: July 24, 1987
Where to watch: Prime Video
Release Date: June 28, 2006
Where to watch: Prime Video
Release Date: June 14, 2013
Where to watch: Prime Video
Release Date: March 25, 2016
Where to watch: Prime Video, JioHotstar
Release Date: November 17, 2017
Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video, Jiohotstar
Release Date: March 18, 2021
Where to watch: Prime Video
Release Date: October 21, 2022
Where to watch: Prime Video (Rent)
Release Date: September 21, 2024
Where to watch: Jiohotstar
Superman 2025 will focus on the superhero's human side which is being questioned by world leaders as he went to a different country and stopped a war. David Corenswet will be seen as Clark Kent aka Superman, alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.
Release Date: July 11, 2025
Where to watch: Theatres
Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published May 15th 2025, 16:24 IST