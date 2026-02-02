Firing Outside Rohit Shetty's Residence: Mumbai Police Present 5 Accused Before Criminal Court

Mumbai: Mumbai police presented five people who are detained in connection with the firing incident at Bollywood director Rohit Shetty's residence before the Criminal Court on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, the lawyer for the accused stated that they have no connection with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claiming that they have no knowledge about the firing. He shared that the police have been granted 4-day custody of the accused, who are ready to cooperate.

“The police sought custody from the Court, saying they had a role to play in the firing incident. The accused have no knowledge of what has happened... The wanted accused, Lonkar, was in contact with the mastermind. Someone else fired the shots. The arrested accused are not related to each other; they have been arrested after analysing the CCTV footage. We are ready to cooperate. Listening to all the arguments, the Court has granted a four-day police custody... The accused have no links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.”

On Sunday, assailants fired four rounds outside the residence of the Bollywood film director, police officials said. Soon after the firing, heavy police security was deployed around Shetty's residential tower in the Juhu area. Police and forensic teams reached the spot and secured the premises to carry out a detailed examination. Officials said an investigation is underway and all possible angles are being explored to identify those responsible for the firing. No injuries were reported in the incident.

DCP Sambhaji Kadam revealed that the suspects hailed from different locations across Pune. "We received information about the suspects from the Mumbai Police team, after which we formed different teams and arrested the five individuals today. They have been handed over to the Mumbai Police team, who are currently interrogating them. More information about the incident will emerge after a detailed investigation," he said.

Rohit Shetty is a well-known filmmaker in the Indian film industry and is known for hit films such as Golmaal and Singham.