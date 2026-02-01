Leaked Dhurandhar 2 Set Images Show Arjun 'Iqbal' Rampal, Sanjay 'Aslam' Dutt In Lyari

After the blockbuster run of Dhurandhar, all eyes are on its sequel, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The second part of the spy thriller saga is set to debut in theatres on March 19 on the occasion of Eid. Aditya Dhar's film will face-off at the box office against Yash starrer Toxic - A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups and expectations from both movies are soaring. While many expected one of the movies to back down as fans are looking forward to both Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic, it seems like both will arrive as planned.

It was also reported that the teaser of Dhurandhar 2 would be attached with Border 2 prints, but that did not happen. Aditya confirmed that he working on the teaser cut and will soon release it, marking the beginning of the promotions of the much-hyped film. Additionally, it is also being speculated that the trailer of the Dhurandhar sequel will be released during February end.

While fans wait for official updates from the team, a few images, said to be from the set of Dhurandhar 2, have surfaced on social media. As per claims being made online, Lyari town, where the film is set in, has been recreated in Ballard Estate in Mumbai. In one of the leaked images, Sanjay Dutt's character Aslam and Arjun Rampal's Major Iqbal are seen standing in the balcony area of a home. It could be that they are body doubles. Since the images are not shared by a verified source, it could be that they are AI generated.

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar is streaming on Netflix | Image: X

Unlike the first installment, Dhurandhar 2 will release in five Indian languages. The distributors and exhibitors from the South of India flagged strong audience demand for dubbed versions, with fans calling for the film to be made available in regional languages. On OTT, Dhurandhar is streaming in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. In addition to these languages, Dhurandhar 2 will debut in cinema halls in Kannada and Malayalam too.