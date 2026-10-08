From ‘Control Uday, Control’ To Fiery Monologues: How Nana Patekar’s Dialogues Took Over The Internet

Mumbai, Maharashtra: What do you do when words are not enough to describe a situation?

For years, the internet has had a simple answer: find a Nana Patekar scene. Angry? There is a Nana Patekar clip. Frustrated? There is another one. Completely done with someone? Uday Shetty has probably already said it for you.

Nana Patekar may no longer be with us, but almost immediately after news of his death broke, social media began doing what it has done with his work for years: sharing Patekar’s most viral content as a tribute to the legendary actor.

The veteran actor died at the age of 75 on Thursday after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. He was rushed to Manipal Hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him for around 45 minutes. He was declared dead at 5:20 am.

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But while fans mourned his passing, timelines across X, Instagram and Facebook quickly filled up with clips from his films. Old scenes resurfaced, familiar dialogues started trending again, and tribute edits mixed his most memorable performances with reactions from fans who had grown up watching him.

Fans have also been sharing clips from Patekar's more intense performances, bringing back fiery monologues and confrontational scenes from films such as ‘Krantiveer’, ‘Parinda’ and ‘Ab Tak Chhappan’. These scenes are now being edited, reposted and used alongside tributes, reminding viewers that the actor's range went far beyond comedy.

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One of his most viral pieces of content that continues to go around the internet is his iconic character Uday Shetty from ‘Welcome’.

Released in 2007, ‘Welcome’ introduced audiences to a very different side of Patekar. The actor, who had spent years being associated with intense, serious and hard-hitting performances, suddenly became the source of some of Bollywood's most reusable comic moments.

Uday Shetty's expressions alone became meme material. Then came the dialogues, “Control Uday, control”, “Control Majnu, control” and countless other exchanges that continue to appear in reels and memes almost two decades after the film's release.

What made those scenes work was not just the writing. It was Patekar's iconic comic timing.

The sudden change in his voice, the way he stared at another character, the pause before a reaction and the exaggerated seriousness with which he delivered even the funniest lines gave the internet an almost endless collection of reaction videos.

A scene from ‘Welcome’, made in 2007, can be paired with a completely unrelated viral trend in 2026 and somehow still make sense.

That is where Nana Patekar became more than just an actor whose films were remembered. His performances became a kind of internet vocabulary.

Someone trying to control their anger? There is a Uday Shetty clip. Someone losing patience? Nana has a reaction for that. Someone facing an absurd situation? There is probably an old scene that fits perfectly.

And ‘Welcome’ was only one part of that legacy.