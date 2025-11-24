From Jai-Veeru To Lifelong Companions: Amitabh Bachchan & Dharmendra, An Enduring Symbol Of 'Dosti' In Bollywood

Mumbai: The pairing of Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan in the legendary Bollywood movie Sholay gave Hindi cinema one of its most iconic friendships. Still, the bond between the two superstars extended far beyond the silver screen and has quietly blossomed for over half a century. Their relationship is a rare saga of mutual respect, shared success, and unwavering support in the notoriously competitive world of Bollywood.

Their friendship began in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Dharmendra, the established "He-Man", was already a major star when Amitabh Bachchan was still struggling to find his footing. In a famous act of kindness, Dharmendra personally recommended the intense young actor for the lead role of Inspector Vijay in Zanjeer (1973). This film gave Bachchan the status of the “Angry Young Man” and established him as a superstar. This pivotal incident is often cited as the true beginning of their deep connection.

Their collaboration reached its peak with the 1975 classic, Sholay. As the inseparable duo Veeru (Dharmendra) and Jai (Bachchan), their on-screen chemistry was thrilling, setting a new benchmark for cinematic male bonding. The spontaneity and warmth they displayed were not mere acting; they were genuine expressions of affection. Dharmendra, the elder and more jovial of the two, often brought a light-hearted energy, while Bachchan's intense persona offered a perfect, complementary contrast.

In the decades that followed, their careers took different paths, yet their respect remained constant. Bachchan, known for his formality and discipline, always addressed Dharmendra as "Dharam ji," a sign of deep reverence for the senior actor who had helped him early in his career. Dharmendra, the more open-hearted of the two, often spoke about Bachchan with affection and pride.

Advertisement

When Amitabh Bachchan faced his darkest professional and personal moments, Dharmendra was among the few friends who offered silent and rock-solid support. Their friendship is defined by a sense of quiet solidarity, with minimal public display but maximum personal reliability.

They even expressed mutual admiration, often exchanging compliments on social media or at public events. Their enduring friendship, a blend of early mentorship, explosive professional partnership, and lasting personal warmth, remains one of the most heartwarming and untold stories of Bollywood’s golden era. It proves that in the glamour world, a bond forged in mutual respect can truly last a lifetime.