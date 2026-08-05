From New Delhi to Tokyo: Internet Cinematic Launches AI Powered Film Studio to Strengthen India Japan Creative Collaboration

Tokyo/New Delhi: Marking a major milestone in the evolution of artificial intelligence driven filmmaking, Internet Cinematic, a film research and production studio dedicated to integrating AI into the filmmaking process, officially launched in Tokyo on August 2, bringing together filmmakers, technologists and creative leaders from India and Japan.

The launch event drew nearly 300 filmmakers and film industry professionals, highlighting the growing collaboration between the two countries in cinema, storytelling and emerging technologies.

Born out of LocalHost HQ, a Bengaluru based media and technology research lab, Internet Cinematic aims to redefine film production by developing AI enabled workflows across visual design, animation, editing and post production. The studio’s vision goes beyond AI generated content, focusing instead on making high quality, ambitious films more accessible while ensuring that filmmakers and artists remain at the centre of the creative process.

The event featured the presence of Karan Anshuman, creator of the International Emmy nominated series Inside Edge; acclaimed filmmaker Ram Madhvani, known for Neerja and Aarya; and celebrated Japanese actor Tetsuya Bessho, founder of the Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia, who is internationally recognised for his work in Godzilla and ULTRAMAN.

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Founded by Kei Hayashi, Hardeep Gambhir, Suhas Sumukh and Chandan Perla, Internet Cinematic positions itself as a research led production studio exploring how artificial intelligence can transform filmmaking without compromising artistic vision.

The launch builds on the team’s earlier initiatives in India, including the Mumbai AI Film Festival at the Royal Opera House and the India AI Film Festival at Qutub Minar in New Delhi. Organised in collaboration with partners including InVideo, NVIDIA and the Startup Policy Forum, the two festivals received more than 1,800 international submissions and brought together emerging filmmakers with representatives from Netflix India, JioStar and Google.

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With its Tokyo debut, Internet Cinematic has taken a significant step towards building a cross border ecosystem where filmmakers, researchers and technology innovators from India and Japan can collaborate to shape the future of cinema.