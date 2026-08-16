'Ghost' Actor Ananya Raj Dies At 27 After Year-Long Health Struggle

Actor Ananya Raj, known for Hindi films such as ‘Ghost’, ‘7 Hours to Go’ and ‘The Final Exit’, has died at the age of 27. Her family confirmed the news on Sunday, stating that she passed away peacefully in her sleep after a prolonged period of illness.

According to a statement posted on her Instagram account, Ananya died in the early hours of July 15. The family chose to keep the news private for a month to grieve away from public attention before making an official announcement.

Remembering her as a determined and self-reliant woman, her family called the past year a difficult struggle and asked for privacy from fans and well-wishers during this time.

'She Fought Like A Warrior'

In their note shared online, the family wrote, "This is Ananya's family. With great pain, we have to announce that Ananya passed away in the wee hours of 15th July. She passed away peacefully in her sleep. For over a year, she was going through physical and mental discomfort. And she fought like a warrior to overcome them."

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They went on to pay tribute to her spirit, adding, "She was a strong-spirited girl and lived like a Queen. Bachcha, your absence will be dearly felt. We urge all of you to pray for her soul. And in these trying times, we wish to maintain privacy and quietude."

The family stated that she faced her health complications with immense fortitude, calling her someone who lived life on her own terms.

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Career In Hindi Films And Beyond

Ananya began her Bollywood journey in 2016 with the thriller ‘7 Hours to Go’, where she appeared alongside Shiv Panditt, Sandeepa Dhar and Varun Badola. She followed with ‘The Final Exit’ in 2017, and later featured in Vikram Bhatt’s horror film ‘Ghost’ in 2019.

Beyond Hindi cinema, she also worked in regional projects, as she was seen in the Telugu film ‘Thaggede Le’, written and directed by Srinivas Raju, and in the multi-language feature ‘Madrasi Gang’.

Outside of films, Ananya appeared in music videos released by major labels, where her screen presence earned her a bigger audience.

Tributes Pour In

Following the family’s announcement, tributes and condolences flooded social media, with fans expressing shock and sadness at her sudden demise, recalling her performances and the promise she showed early in her career.