Updated January 21st, 2024 at 23:54 IST
Government Of India's Cybersecurity Handle Warns Devotees Of VIP Scam With Hera Pheri Meme
The Government of India's cybersecurity handle, Cyber Dost, has shared a Hera Pheri themed meme in lieu of warning devotees against potential scammers.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Cyber Dost, the cybersecurity handle of the Government of India, has made use of a popular Bollywood reference to warn devotees against falling prey to potential scammers. This fun yet important initiative on the part of the government's cybersecurity wing comes just ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony set to take place in Ayodhya on January 22.
Advertisement
Cyber Dost uses Hera Pheri meme to warn devotees
The Government of India's cybersecurity handle on X, recently shared a Hera Pheri meme, featuring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty, to warn devotees against being talked into fraudulent claims of getting VIP entry and access to the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The post also added how making any transactions with regards to the same is not advisable on any count.
Advertisement
The caption to the X post read, "Beware of recent online frauds : Fraudsters may convince you for Fake passes of VIP Entry regarding 'Pran Pratishtha Event' of Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya . Don't click any suspicious link and avoid transaction in this regard to unknown number or website. #Ayodhya #ShriRam #I4C"
Advertisement
The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony is a keynote event in India's history
Set to take place in Ayodhya on January 22, precisely at 12.20 PM, the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony will go down in the annals of history as a historic moment. The event will mark the return of Lord Ram to the Ram Janambhoomi - the deity's place of birth. Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be presiding over the event. The Prime Minister has also undertaken an elaborate eleven day ritual in preparation of the same.
Advertisement
Several notable names from the film and television industries have been invited to witness the Pran Pratishtha. These names include Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajinikanth, Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, Kangana Ranaut and Ram Charan among others.
Advertisement
Published January 21st, 2024 at 23:54 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.