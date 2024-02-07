English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 23:54 IST

Government Of India's Cybersecurity Handle Warns Devotees Of VIP Scam With Hera Pheri Meme

The Government of India's cybersecurity handle, Cyber Dost, has shared a Hera Pheri themed meme in lieu of warning devotees against potential scammers.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Hera Pheri
Hera Pheri | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Cyber Dost, the cybersecurity handle of the Government of India, has made use of a popular Bollywood reference to warn devotees against falling prey to potential scammers. This fun yet important initiative on the part of the government's cybersecurity wing comes just ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony set to take place in Ayodhya on January 22.

Advertisement

Cyber Dost uses Hera Pheri meme to warn devotees


The Government of India's cybersecurity handle on X, recently shared a Hera Pheri meme, featuring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty, to warn devotees against being talked into fraudulent claims of getting VIP entry and access to the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The post also added how making any transactions with regards to the same is not advisable on any count. 

Advertisement


The caption to the X post read, "Beware of recent online frauds : Fraudsters may convince you for Fake passes of VIP Entry regarding 'Pran Pratishtha Event' of Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya . Don't click any suspicious link and avoid transaction in this regard to unknown number or website. #Ayodhya #ShriRam #I4C"

Advertisement

The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony is a keynote event in India's history


Set to take place in Ayodhya on January 22, precisely at 12.20 PM, the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony will go down in the annals of history as a historic moment. The event will mark the return of Lord Ram to the Ram Janambhoomi - the deity's place of birth. Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be presiding over the event. The Prime Minister has also undertaken an elaborate eleven day ritual in preparation of the same.

Advertisement

Several notable names from the film and television industries have been invited to witness the Pran Pratishtha. These names include Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajinikanth, Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, Kangana Ranaut and Ram Charan among others.

Advertisement

Published January 21st, 2024 at 23:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

an hour ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

an hour ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pune: ECI Suspends 3 Officials For Stealing Control Unit of EVM

    Lok Sabha Elections9 minutes ago

  2. 'Return in March or...': TCS' Ultimatum to WFH Employees | Details Here

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. 12th Fail Star Vikrant Massey Welcomes Baby Boy With Sheetal Thakur

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  4. 2 Security Personnel Killed in Gunbattle With Naxals in Jharkhand

    India News10 minutes ago

  5. Ian Botham Botham credits England for infusing life into Test cricket

    Sports 14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement