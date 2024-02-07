Advertisement

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on the occaison of Eid this year. The film is a remake of the 1998 movie of the same name. Ahead of its release, the makers have sold the digital rights of the action thriller to a leading OTT streaming platform.

When and where to watch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan?

According to the 123Telugu report, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's digital and satellite rights have been acquired by Netflix and Sony Max respectively. For the most part, token releases don't wait for the perfect eight-week window; instead, they can debut on OTT platforms following a minimum four-week run in theaters. However, it all depends on the film’s longevity in the theatres.

Currently, The multi-starrer is preparing for its big premiere on Eid 2024 and will compete at the box office with Jr NTR's Devara. Additionally, Suriya's Kanguva is also eyeing an Eid release.

The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser is to be out on January 24

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has long been in the works with the film having experienced multiple delays primarily owing to anticipated changes in cast and date conflicts. However, Akshay, Tiger, Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, and Alaya F are in the final lap of mounting the ambitious project which has been described as a "visual spectacle". The teaser, set to be out on January 24, will reportedly be over a 100 seconds long.

As per an IANS report, the source shared, "The teaser is said to span over 100 seconds and will be a visual spectacle, blending high-octane action sequences with character build-up, setting the stage for a cinematic feast. Scheduled to screen with Fighter at select properties across India, this teaser is poised to be a powerful and captivating first look at what promises to be a massive Eid release."