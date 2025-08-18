Republic World
Updated 18 August 2025 at 10:52 IST

Watch: Triptii Dimri's Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Merchant Drops Her At Airport, Helps With Luggage, Netizens Call Them 'Couple Goals'

A video of Triptii Dimri's boyfriend, Sam Merchant, dropping her off at the Mumbai airport late on Sunday night is doing the rounds on social media.

Triptii Dimri-Sam Merchant Viral Video
Triptii Dimri-Sam Merchant Viral Video | Image: Instagram
In times when people are debating between ‘bare minimum’ and ‘princess treatment' on Instagram, Triptii Dimri's rumoured boyfriend, Sam Merchant, has dished out true ‘boyfriend goals’. On late Sunday night, the businessman accompanied Triptii Dimri to the airport as she jetted off from the city. A video of him dropping her off at the terminal is now doing the rounds on social media.

Sam Merchant dropping Triptii Dimri at the airport screams ‘boyfriend goals’

On August 18, Sam Merchant was seen driving his blue coloured Porsche to the Mumbai airport. Triptii Dimri stepped out of the car and seemingly called the airport staff for assistance. Sam Merchant also got out of his car and helped take out the actress's luggage. He also politely waved to the paparazzi at the airport.

Sam Merchant could be seen handing Triptii's suitcase to the airport staff and passing her handbag to her. The couple then exchanged pleasantries and said goodbyes before the actress headed towards the departure gate. Triptii donned a white shirt and black bottom for her travel. While the destination of her travel is unknown, this is one of the rare times that Triptii and Sam appeared in front of the media together. They have seemingly made their relationship official.

Triptii Dimri rang her birthday celebration with Sam Merchant

Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant | Source: Instagram

In February earlier this year, the Animal actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a bunch of pictures from her 31st birthday celebration. Along with the post, the caption read, “Surrounded by love ..laughter and nature’s beauty..Couldn’t have asked for a better birthday..Thank you for all the warm wishes and love”. What caught the attention of social media users in the dump was the actress's photo with her rumoured boyfriend, Sam Merchant. Since then, they have shared photos with each other and shared glimpses of their joint outings on social media on multiple accounts.

Published By : Shreya Pandey

Published On: 18 August 2025 at 10:52 IST

