Watch: Triptii Dimri's Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Merchant Drops Her At Airport, Helps With Luggage, Netizens Call Them 'Couple Goals'

In times when people are debating between ‘bare minimum’ and ‘princess treatment' on Instagram, Triptii Dimri's rumoured boyfriend, Sam Merchant, has dished out true ‘boyfriend goals’. On late Sunday night, the businessman accompanied Triptii Dimri to the airport as she jetted off from the city. A video of him dropping her off at the terminal is now doing the rounds on social media.

Sam Merchant dropping Triptii Dimri at the airport screams ‘boyfriend goals’

On August 18, Sam Merchant was seen driving his blue coloured Porsche to the Mumbai airport. Triptii Dimri stepped out of the car and seemingly called the airport staff for assistance. Sam Merchant also got out of his car and helped take out the actress's luggage. He also politely waved to the paparazzi at the airport.



Also Read: War 2 Beats Opening Weekend Collection Of Chhaava, Saiyaara



Sam Merchant could be seen handing Triptii's suitcase to the airport staff and passing her handbag to her. The couple then exchanged pleasantries and said goodbyes before the actress headed towards the departure gate. Triptii donned a white shirt and black bottom for her travel. While the destination of her travel is unknown, this is one of the rare times that Triptii and Sam appeared in front of the media together. They have seemingly made their relationship official.



Also Read: Box Office Day 4: Will Coolie Enter ₹200 Crore Club In Opening Weekend?

Triptii Dimri rang her birthday celebration with Sam Merchant

Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant | Source: Instagram