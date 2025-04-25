Hania Aamir Continues To Curry Favour With Bollywood Fans Despite Ban On Pakistani Artists, Netizens Are 'Fed Up'

After the Pahalgam terror attack, the blanket ban on Indian artists working with their Pakistani counterparts stands reinforced. Vaani Kapoor and Fawad Khan starrer Abir Gulaal will not release in India, despite the team promoting it extensively in Dubai. Amid the boycott of Pakistani celebs, Hania Aamir's plans to make her acting debut in the Indian film industry, reportedly opposite Diljit Dosanjh in Sardaar Ji 3, will not pan out as she would have imagined.

Amid this, Hania, alongside other Pakistani celebs, continues to curry favour with Indians by condemning the Pahalgam terror attack. Many also pointed out that Indians have started unfollowing Pakistani celebs on Instagram and such posts seem desperate at this time. "Fed up of Pakistani Celebrities doing everything just to gain Viewers/ Attention from Indian audience," commented a social media user seeing Hania's post about the carnage in Pahalgam. "Hania amir has to do all this so she can get work in Bollywood," commented another.

On Friday, Hania shared a meme on her Instagram story, using the Bollywood song Chikni Chameli along with her selfie. "Never arguing with a man who is willing to dance with me on Chikni Chameli, whatever you say pretty boy," read the caption to her post.

Hania, in the past, is known to have catered to Indians by collaborating with artists like Badshah and Diljit during their shows abroad. However, her chances of working in Bollywood or the Indian film industry seem minuscule. This "pandering" to Indians has also upset many in her nation too.

Hania Aamir clicked with Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh | Image: X