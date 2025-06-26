Hania Aamir, Who Staunchly Opposed India's Operation Sindoor, Faces Internet's Fury Over Casting In Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir is grabbing the headlines for making her debut in the Indian cinema alongside Diljit Dosanjh in Sardaar Ji 3. Since the trailer was released, the film, actors, director and producers of the film have fallen into soup, calling out their unpardonable act by casting her despite the tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack. Now, netizens have called out Hania Aamir's reaction to Operation Sindoor, which was India's answer to Pakistan after the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

What did Hania Aamir post on Operation Sindoor?

Hania Aamir expressed her anger when India conducted Operation Sindoor on May 7, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed. The actress took to her Instagram Stories and penned a long note which reads, "I don't have fancy words right now. I just have anger, pain and a heavy heart. A child gone. Families are shattered. And for what? This is not how you protect anyone. This is cruelty-plain and simple. You don't get to bomb innocent people and call it strategy. This isn't strength. This is shameful. This is cowardly. And we see you."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

'Hate India. Make profit. Repeat': Netizens

Citing the same post, the angry netizens have reminded the Pakistani actress and slammed her for earning from India. A user wrote, "Hania Aamir, a Pakistani actress, was sharing stories on Instagram referring to Operation Sindoor as Hindutva extremism and calling India a coward. Today, she is earning from India. She is starring in the film 'Sardaar Ji 3' with Diljit Dosanjh. Hate India. Make profit. Repeat."

Another called her "a low IQ female". "Such a weirdo low IQ female.. During sindoor she said bikaristani hackers shut down 70% of electricity in India..." read a post.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Reddit)

An X user shared a post that reads, "She blames India, she calls India a coward and then she gets a chance to appear in Indian movies and earn money from India. Is protecting the nation only the job of our soldiers and government."

A user asked a question to Diljit and not Hania and added, "At least one of them is patriotic, despite the fact that both are more concerned with fame and money". Another slammed Hania, "Insult India openly, but happily cash in on its market later. What a double standard..."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

All about Sardaar Ji 3