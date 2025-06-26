Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy: FWICE Writes To PM Narendra Modi Demanding Diljit Dosanjh's Indian Citizenship Cancellation For Co-starring With Hania Aamir

Diljit Dosanjh and his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3 have fallen into soup for casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in the film. Federations Of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him for immediate and exemplary action against Diljit Dosanjh, Gunbir Singh Sidhu, Manmord Sidhu and director Amar Hundal for "hiring" Hania Aamir and gross violation of National Directives. The body has also demanded for cancellation of the passport and Indian Citizenship.

FWICE calls hiring Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3 'unpardonable act'

FWICE started its letter by writing, "Diljit Dosanjh, Gunbir Singh Sidhu, Manmord Sidhu and Director Amar Hundal, the public personalities enjoying the privileges of Indian citizenship, have committed an unpardonable

act by hiring Pakistani actress Ms. Hania Aamir in their upcoming film “Sardaar Ji 3”. This decision is not a mere creative choice — it is a willful affront to the sovereignty, dignity, and security of India."

The letter further mentioned that Hania Aamir as time and again, has used her platform to "spread venom" against India, glorify terrorist forces, demean Indian armed forces, and mock India's national tragedies. They called her association with the Indian project a "provocation against our people and our country".

The body calls Diljit, producers and director's actions as "gross betrayal" of the nation that gave them fame, fortune and identity. It further called the action a direct "insult" to every soldier guarding Indian borders.

Towards the end of the letter, the body urged to immediately revoke Indian passports and the cancellation of Indian passports of all involved, including Diljit Dosanjh. "No individual who publicly aligns with voices that glorify terrorism and insult India’s sovereignty should be permitted to carry the credentials of Indian nationality," further reads.

FWICE signed off by writing, "We trust that you will take immediate and exemplary action in the interest of national integrity and the sentiments of millions of patriotic Indians across the globe."