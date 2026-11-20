Panaji: Hanuman Ansh director Vishal Chaturvedi attended the opening ceremony of the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2026 in Goa on Friday, November 20, where he spoke about the film’s theatrical run, its message and the possibility of a sequel.

The director said that Hanuman Ansh has been running in theatres for nearly 105 to 110 days. He also spoke about being part of IFFI, calling it a proud moment for the team.

Speaking to ANI on the red carpet, Chaturvedi shared his experience of bringing the film to audiences and said that films should be made with sensitivity.

“The film (Hanuman Ansh) has been running in theatres for about 105 to 110 days now. Participating in this ‘grand festival of cinema’, this ‘mahakumbh’ of films, here at IFFI in Goa, is a wonderful, joyful experience and a source of great pride for us. I believe that films should be crafted with great sensitivity; if you approach any subject with sensitivity and sensibility, people will want to watch it…”

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Talking about the idea behind making Hanuman Ansh and his wish to reach a wider audience, the filmmaker said he wanted people across the country to understand Indian culture, religion and the lives of saints better.

“My hope was always for the entire nation, everyone, to see it. I wanted people to gain a better understanding of our culture, our religion, and our saints, rather than viewing them through a negative lens. For that to happen, it was essential that the film reached a wide audience. That is why I made every effort to ensure the film was accessible to everyone—so that people could watch it and come to better understand and appreciate our saints… As for a sequel, we will make one when the time is right. Currently, I am working on a film about Tulsidas ji…”

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Meanwhile, the 57th edition of IFFI opened in Goa on November 20 and will continue until November 28 under the theme ‘Stories Without Borders’.

The Indian Panorama section of this year’s festival features several films from Indian cinema, including Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 and Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.