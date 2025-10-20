Happy Diwali 2025: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Allu Arjun, Hrithik Roshan And More Celebs Wish Fans Happy Deepavali

Happy Diwali 2025: The festivals of light and joy are here, and people have started with the preparations for today's Lakshmi puja. They are decorating their house and temple with fresh flowers and making rangoli outside their house. Amid this, their beloved actors, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun and Hrithik Roshan, have extended wishes for their fans.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his X handle and shared a photo of himself waving at the fans outside his house and wrote, “Many many Diwali greetings.”

Rajinikanth also stepped out of his house to personally greet his fans and wish them on Diwali with folded hands.

Akshay Kumar wrote in Hindi, which we loosely translated to English, “May this festival illuminate by every smile.” He further added, “Wishing you love, light and laughter this Diwali. #HappyDiwali".

Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Wishing Love, Light & Positivity surrounds you and your loved ones. Happy Diwali beautiful people."

Dhanush wrote, “In everyone's life May light spread… Happiness abound, Wealth multiply… My Deepavali best wishes… Om Namah Shivaya.”

Allu Arjun shared a photo of himself and wrote, “Happy Diwali!”

Jr NTR posted, "Wishing you and your family members a Happy Diwali. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali."