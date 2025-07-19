Hardik Pandya And Jasmin Walia Fuel Breakup Rumours After Duo Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

Updated 19 July 2025 at 16:28 IST
Hardik Pandya is always in the news owing to his excellence in cricket. However, time and again, he also makes headlines for his personal life. Last year, the cricketer was in the news for dating British-Indian singer Jasmin Walia, but now the couple seems to have parted ways. While neither of them officially confirmed the rumours about them dating, fans were quick to spot when the two jetted off on a vacation. Not just this, she also attended IPL matches and cheered from the stands whenever the Mumbai Indians played.
The breakup rumours started doing the rounds when the eagle-eyed fans noticed that they weren't following each other. To confirm the same, we also checked by searching their names on each other's following list, and the rumours turned out to be true. The duo, who were earlier following each other, have decided to maintain a distance. This hints that they have broken up.
Before dating Jasmin, Hardik was married to Natasa Stankovic, with whom he also has a son. The couple announced they are separating in July 2024 and are now co-parenting their son.
Natasa is a Serbian dancer, model and actress who made her debut in Bollywood with the film Satyagraha. She was part of a song, Aiyo Ji. She went on to feature in a special number of movies, such as Action Jackson, Lupt, Yaaram and The Body. Apart from movies, she has also worked in the web series Flesh as Paul Madam (NIA Agent). She has also featured in two music videos, DJ Waley Babu and Nai Shad Da.
