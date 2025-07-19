Chiranjeevi And Nayanthara's Scene From Mega157 Leaks Online, Makers Warn Of Strict Legal Action

On Friday, several videos and photos from the set of Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie Mega157 were leaked on social media. The video showed him and Nayanthara shooting a scene. Now, the makers have issued a stern warning against individuals or platforms if they find them share or upload the leaked content. On Saturday, Shine Screens, the production house, took to its official X handle and posted a lengthy note.

“We have noticed that unauthorised videos and photos from the sets of Mega157 are being recorded and circulated on social media. We consider this a serious breach of trust and a violation of intellectual property rights," the note reads. They further requested individuals to refrain from sharing or recording any content from the sets without proper authorisation. They elaborated that such actions not only disrupt the creative process but also undermine the efforts of makers.

Issuing a warning, the production house wrote, “Please note that any individual or platform found sharing, uploading, or circulating such leaked material will be subject to strict legal action under copyright infringement and anti-piracy laws. They concluded the note by writing, "Let's work together to preserve the excitement and integrity of the project. We deeply appreciate your understanding and continued support."

Leaked video from Mega157 set goes viral on X

In the video, Nayanthara, dressed in a white saree, can be seen coming out of a boathouse, followed by Chiranjeevi in a traditional ensemble. The scene was being shot in Alappuzha, Kerala.