'Feels Forced': New Hogwarts Trio in HBO’s Harry Potter Reboot Revealed - But Snape Misses the Mark, Say Potterheads

Big news for Harry Potter fans! HBO has finally announced the fresh cast for its Harry Potter TV series, and the internet is buzzing. After a massive search with over 30,000 auditions, the three main roles have been filled. Dominic McLaughlin will play Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton will play Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout will play Ron Weasley. Netizens have mixed feelings about the cast, and the real twist? It’s the character of Professor Snape, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, who has left the internet talking with all kinds of opinions.
Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter
Dominic McLaughlin will play Harry Potter, a role made famous by Daniel Radcliffe. He’s a new face to many, but you might have seen him in the Sky comedy Grow. Fans are excited to see his version of the boy with the lightning scar.
Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger
Arabella Stanton will be Hermione Granger. She’s best known for playing Matilda in Matilda: The Musical in London. Many think she’s a great pick to bring Hermione’s brains and bravery to life.
Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley
Alastair Stout is set to play Ron Weasley. This is his first big screen role. People are looking forward to seeing how he shows Ron’s funny, kind, and loyal side.
The Professors of Hogwarts
John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore
John Lithgow (New Years Eve and Spellbound) stars as Professor Dumbledore.
Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall
Maleficent and Insurgent star Janet McTeer joins the Harry Potter cast as Professor McGonagall, who always keeps Harry, Ron, and Hermione in check...but does so with love
Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape
Paapa Essiedu, known from Black Mirror, will be shown as Professor Snape. His casting has fans talking.
Nick Frost as Hagrid
The lovable, kind, and selfless Hagrid will be played by Nick Frost from Snow White and the Huntsman and this year's How To Train Your Dragon live-action remake.
Luke Thallon as Professor Quirrell
Luke Thallon, from The Favourite, will be the shy and mysterious Professor Quirrell.
Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch
Paul Whitehouse returns as Filch, the grumpy school caretaker. He was also in the original Prisoner of Azkaban movie.
While many fans are excited about the new cast, some are struggling to accept the change from the original movie actors. In particular, fans are unhappy with the casting of Professor Snape, feeling that Paapa Essiedu may not be the right fit for the role.
Some fans have expressed mixed feelings about the new trio, with one person writing, "New trio means new trauma for my childhood nostalgia."
Others worry about the pressure the young actors will face, with one fan saying, “Please protect these children from the deluge of hate they’re going to get.”
One fan shared, “Please be good so my nephew and niece can enjoy the magical experience like I did when I was a kid.”
