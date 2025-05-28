'Feels Forced': New Hogwarts Trio in HBO’s Harry Potter Reboot Revealed - But Snape Misses the Mark, Say Potterheads

The Wait Is Over! Meet the New Cast of HBO’s Harry Potter TV Series | Image: X

Big news for Harry Potter fans! HBO has finally announced the fresh cast for its Harry Potter TV series, and the internet is buzzing. After a massive search with over 30,000 auditions, the three main roles have been filled. Dominic McLaughlin will play Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton will play Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout will play Ron Weasley. Netizens have mixed feelings about the cast, and the real twist? It’s the character of Professor Snape, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, who has left the internet talking with all kinds of opinions.

Meet the New Cast of the Harry Potter TV Show!

Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter

Dominic McLaughlin will play Harry Potter, a role made famous by Daniel Radcliffe. He’s a new face to many, but you might have seen him in the Sky comedy Grow. Fans are excited to see his version of the boy with the lightning scar.

Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger

Arabella Stanton will be Hermione Granger. She’s best known for playing Matilda in Matilda: The Musical in London. Many think she’s a great pick to bring Hermione’s brains and bravery to life.

Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley

Alastair Stout is set to play Ron Weasley. This is his first big screen role. People are looking forward to seeing how he shows Ron’s funny, kind, and loyal side.

The Professors of Hogwarts

John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore

John Lithgow (New Years Eve and Spellbound) stars as Professor Dumbledore.

Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall

Maleficent and Insurgent star Janet McTeer joins the Harry Potter cast as Professor McGonagall, who always keeps Harry, Ron, and Hermione in check...but does so with love

Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape

Paapa Essiedu, known from Black Mirror, will be shown as Professor Snape. His casting has fans talking.

Nick Frost as Hagrid

The lovable, kind, and selfless Hagrid will be played by Nick Frost from Snow White and the Huntsman and this year's How To Train Your Dragon live-action remake.

Luke Thallon as Professor Quirrell

Luke Thallon, from The Favourite, will be the shy and mysterious Professor Quirrell.

Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch

Paul Whitehouse returns as Filch, the grumpy school caretaker. He was also in the original Prisoner of Azkaban movie.

Fans Are Not Happy with the New Cast

While many fans are excited about the new cast, some are struggling to accept the change from the original movie actors. In particular, fans are unhappy with the casting of Professor Snape, feeling that Paapa Essiedu may not be the right fit for the role.

Some fans have expressed mixed feelings about the new trio, with one person writing, "New trio means new trauma for my childhood nostalgia."

Others worry about the pressure the young actors will face, with one fan saying, “Please protect these children from the deluge of hate they’re going to get.”