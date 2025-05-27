He Attacked, Abused, Threatened Me: Malayalam Actor Unni Mukundan's Former Manager Vipin Kumar Accuses Actor of Assault

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan's former manager, Vipin Kumar, has levelled serious allegations against the actor.

In an exclusive interview with Republic, Kumar accused Mukundan of attacking, abusing, and threatening him.

Details of the Incident

"This incident happened yesterday morning at around 11:30 a.m. He (Unni Mukundan) called me to the basement parking area of my building and began attacking, abusing, and threatening me. He has been frustrated since last week because a leading producer, who was supposed to back his directorial debut, pulled out of the project due to Mukundan’s misbehavior. He took out that frustration on me," Kumar told Republic.

Kumar began working with Mukundan six years ago.

He also alleged that Mukundan was upset over a positive review Kumar had posted about a movie titled Narivetta, starring Tovino Thomas, which released last week.

Kumar said he was asked to step down as Mukundan's PR manager and agreed to do so, citing a loss of peace of mind.

"He (Unni Mukundan) asked me to quit my job of managing him. I agreed, as I had been losing my peace of mind over the years due to his short temper and behavioral issues. I was genuinely suffering," he told Republic.

When asked whether similar incidents had occurred in the past, Kumar responded affirmatively.

"Yes, similar incidents have happened before. He has behaved this way with many respectable people. There are cases filed against him, and we are aware of his criminal history. He is not supposed to harm anyone. This behavior is unacceptable...Many people have distanced themselves from him due to his behavioural issues," he said.

Sharing more details about the incident, Kumar added, "He threatened me and slapped me. I tried to run away, but he snatched my sunglasses—which were a gift from another superstar—and broke them. After that, he started chasing me. Fortunately, someone in the parking area intervened and helped me save my life."

"His behavior was truly shocking. I was hurt both physically and emotionally. After the incident, I lost consciousness and had to be hospitalized. I then filed a police complaint. This is a serious offense. It is never fair to physically harm someone, no matter the reason," he added.