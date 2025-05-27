Made On A Budget Of ₹90 Crore, This Mohanlal Film Grossed ₹120 Cr In Just 30 Days And Is Now Set To Stream On JioHotstar

Thudarum: Mohanlal and Shobana starring a Malayalam crime thriller was released on April 25 and got glowing responses from the fans and critics. The movie performed well at the box office and is now making its OTT debut. Here’s what we’ve learned.

Thudarum ott release

The Malayalam film Thudarum, featuring Mohanlal and Shobana, is set to debut on OTT. The gripping crime drama will stream on JioHotstar at the end of May.

JioHotstar Malayalam's official X handle confirmed the release on Monday, sharing a poster along with the announcement: "Thudarum will be streaming from May 30, only on JioHotstar (sic)."

The film will be accessible in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada.

Thudarum was a hit for a flop?

As per sacnilk, Thudarum was made on a budget of ₹90 crore and performed well on its first 31 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 119.96 Crore India net. The movie tells the story of a taxi driver who lives a simple and content life with his family. However, his peaceful existence is disrupted, forcing him to demonstrate the lengths he will go to protect what matters most to him.