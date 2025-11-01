Hindi Movies Releasing In Theatres In November 2025: Tere Ishk Mein, 120 Bahadur, De De Pyaar De 2, Mastiii 4, The Girlfriend And More To Watch | Image: X

November is officially here, and so is our list of movies releasing in theatres this month. As the holiday period has begun, there is something for everyone, from hardcore romance and popular anime to comedy and action. Titles like Tere Ishk Mein, 120 Bahadur, De De Pyaar De 2, Mastiii 4, Zoopotia 2 and more are ready to hit the big screen. Know the full list.

All the Movies releasing in Theatres in November 2025

Vrusshabha

Release Date: November 6

Vrusshabha is a grand Pan Indian creation shot simultaneously in both Malayalam and Telugu, and dubbed in Kannada and Hindi. The movie is directed by Nanda Kishore and stars Mohanlal. This fantasy drama tells an emotional story about a father and son and stars Samarjit Lankesh, Ragini Dwivedi, Nayan Sarika, Ajay, and Neha Saxena.

Haq

Release Date: November 7

Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi come together for HAQ, which is a gripping drama inspired by the Supreme Court case Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum.

The Girlfriend

Release Date: November 7

Allu Aravind's movie starring Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty in lead roles is about a toxic relationship. It is a Telugu movie releasing in multiple languages.

Jatadhara

Release Date: November 7

The movie features Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha, and Shilpa Shirodkar in lead roles and combines mythology, black magic, and ancient curses, focusing on the mystery surrounding the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple.

Predator: Badlands

Release Date: November 7

The film serves as a standalone entry in the Predator franchise and follows the story of Prey (2022).

2020 Delhi

Release Date: November 14

De De Pyaar De 2

De De Pyaar De 2 is an upcoming romantic comedy film directed by Anshul Sharma. It is a sequel to De De Pyaar De, released in 2019. The film stars Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan and Rakul Preet Singh.

Release Date: November 14

120 Bahadur

Release Date: November 21

Farhan Akhtar presents a powerful film inspired by the story of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, a Param Vir Chakra awardee, and the brave soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment. The film portrays the Battle of Rezang La in 1962, where 120 Indian soldiers courageously faced a far larger Chinese force.

Gustaakh Ishq

Release Date: November 21

Manish Malhotra's debut production film starring Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh is said to be a timeless romance set against Purani Dilli’s alleys and Punjab’s fading kothis.

Mastiii 4

Release Date: November 21

Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani have reunited for Mastiii 4. Written and directed by Milap Zaveri, Mastiii 4 is poised to keep its legacy of comedy alive.

Zootopia 2

Release Date: November 28

The much-awaited animated film is finally here, where detectives Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde chase a mysterious reptile that throws the mammal metropolis of Zootopia into chaos.

Tere Ishk Mein