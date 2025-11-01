Kartik Aaryan's Naagzilla Goes On Floor, Supernatural Fiction Film To Release On Eve Of Independence Day 2026

Kartik Aaryan is on a spree of shooting movies after wrapping Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. He has started his next film, Naagzilla. The actor performed a muhurat puja today, November 1, and began shooting. He took to his social media handle to announce the release date of the movie. The film went on the floors on the first anniversary of Aaryan's hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Kartika Aaryan to play Ichadhari Naag in Naagzilla

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik shared a photo of himself holding a clapboard which had 'Naagzilla' written on it along with the date '01/11/2025, Day'. The movie will hit the theatres in 2026 on August 14. Sharing the post, he wrote in the caption, "1 Year of #BhoolBhulaiyaa3. Day 1 of #Naagzilla. Har Har Mahadev. 14th August 2026."

All about Naagzilla

The film is an upcoming fantasy drama bankrolled by Dharma Productions. It will be a movie about shape shifters. The plot will be based on Indian folklore with a modern-day touch. It will showcase the actor in a never-before-seen avatar playing the role of Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand, a shape-shifting snake.

Advertisement

The film is written by Gautam Mehra and helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. It will be released under the banners Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films.

Other than Naagzilla, Kartik is gearing up for the release of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, co-starring Ananya Panday. Helmed by Sameer Sanjay Vidwans, the movie is slated to hit the theatres later this year on December 31. Earlier, the movie was supposed to hit the theatres on the occasion of Valentine's Day 2026, but the makers preponed the release for the reasons better known to them. He also has Anurag Basu's untitled romantic saga, alongside Sreeleela. It is slated to release next year.