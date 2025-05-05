HIT 3 vs Retro Box Office Collection Day 5: Nani's Actioner Beats Suriya Starrer To Win Monday Race (Early Estimates)

Updated May 5th 2025, 15:19 IST
HIT 3 vs Retro Box Office Collection: HIT: The Third Case and Retro were released on May 1 during the Labour Day holiday. Both the films earned positive reviews from the critics and audience, but Nani turned out to be the winner, despite being given an 'Adult' certificate by CBFC. However, the real test for both movies was Monday and seeing the collection, it seems Nani's actioner will continue to lead.
According to Sacnilk, HIT 3 has earned ₹1.42 crore in the morning today, May 5. Seeing the collection, it seems the movie will witness a great hit in the first weekday, as the collection is slow, and it might end up earning around ₹5 crore or less. Adding the five-day collection, the total stands at ₹ 52.73 crore at the box office in India. However, the total figure is bound to change as it will be updated towards the end of the day. HIT: The Third Case had an overall 17.20 per cent Telugu occupancy on Monday morning, with maximum reported in Kakinada (39 per cent).
Retro, on the other hand, has minted only ₹1.11 crore since morning today. Seeing the collection, it seems the film might be able to reach the ₹50 crore mark as the total so far is ₹44.26 crore. Retro had an overall 15.77 per cent Tamil occupancy on Monday, with maximum reported in Chennai (24 per cent).
Ajay Devgn starrer also released on the same day, May 1, but the movie has surpassed both to top the chart. In the opening weekend, the movie minted ₹71 crore at the box office, and it seems that by the end of the week, it will enter the ₹100 crore mark. On Monday morning, the movie earned ₹1.63 (at the time of writing this article), taking the total to ₹72.88 crore. The final figure for Monday will be updated towards the end of the day.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published May 5th 2025, 15:19 IST