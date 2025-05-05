HIT 3 vs Retro Box Office Collection Day 5: Nani's Actioner Beats Suriya Starrer To Win Monday Race (Early Estimates)

HIT 3 vs Retro Box Office Collection: HIT: The Third Case and Retro were released on May 1 during the Labour Day holiday. Both the films earned positive reviews from the critics and audience, but Nani turned out to be the winner, despite being given an 'Adult' certificate by CBFC. However, the real test for both movies was Monday and seeing the collection, it seems Nani's actioner will continue to lead.

HIT 3 vs Retro Monday box office collection

According to Sacnilk, HIT 3 has earned ₹1.42 crore in the morning today, May 5. Seeing the collection, it seems the movie will witness a great hit in the first weekday, as the collection is slow, and it might end up earning around ₹5 crore or less. Adding the five-day collection, the total stands at ₹ 52.73 crore at the box office in India. However, the total figure is bound to change as it will be updated towards the end of the day. HIT: The Third Case had an overall 17.20 per cent Telugu occupancy on Monday morning, with maximum reported in Kakinada (39 per cent).

Retro, on the other hand, has minted only ₹1.11 crore since morning today. Seeing the collection, it seems the film might be able to reach the ₹50 crore mark as the total so far is ₹44.26 crore. Retro had an overall 15.77 per cent Tamil occupancy on Monday, with maximum reported in Chennai (24 per cent).

Raid 2 box office collection day 5