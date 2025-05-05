Vindu Dara Singh's Absurd Reaction On Babil Khan's Anti-Bollywood Rant Video Goes Viral: When You're Depressed Don't...

Babil Khan's erratic social media activity has alarmed his fans and followers about his mental health. In the clip, the actor got teary-eyed and spoke about the pressures and challenges of being in Bollywood and called the industry ‘fake’. Following this, the Logout star deleted his Instagram account, and his family issued a statement claiming that he was allowed to have some ‘difficult days'. Amid this, veteran actor Vindu Dara Singh has made an insensitive remark.

What did Vindu Dara Singh say about Babil Khan?

Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Mumbai, Vindu Dara Singh expressed that his concern for Babil Khan, but advised him not to have a breakdown on social media. Making a casual comment on depression, the former Bigg Boss contestant shared, “He [Babil] is also a star kid. He is a superstar ka kid. But when you are depressed, don’t go on social media. When you are upset, don’t go on social media. Hum sab lucky hai jo hum Hindustan mein… hum sab lucky hain ki Bollywood mein hum itna door tak aaye hain ki log humein pehchaanate hain."



He further added that social media does not forget and that Babil Khan would later regret his decision. Vindu continued, "Paida hue hain tumhe log pehchaanate hain itna hi bahut hai abhi, Babil ko abhi saari duniya nahi pehchaanti hai, ek din pehchaanegi. Aur us din woh yeh regret karega ki usne yeh video banaya hai. Jab aap aisa video banate ho, it’s going to go after you for life. Never make that mistake. Never make such a video."



