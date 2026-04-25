5 Reasons You Should Watch Michael Jackson's Biopic Starring Nephew Jaafar Jackson: Magical Music To Biggest Controversies

The biopic of ‘King of Pop’, Michael, hit the screens globally on April 24. The pop singer's nephew, Jaafar, stars in the lead role in the biographical drama that has set social media abuzz. Ever since the release of the movie, cinegoers and fans of Michael Jackson have been discussing it widely. The film has received positive to mixed reviews from critics and fans alike. While some pointed out the factual inaccuracies, others are singing praises of Jaafar's performance. Since the movie has garnered enough buzz, here are 5 reasons why you must watch the movie on the big screen.

Jaafar Jackson's spitting performance as Michael Jackson

The likely reason it took this long to helm a biography on Michael Jackson was that there was no one just perfect to play the iconic pop singer. However, destiny seems to have other plans, and the role fell into the lap of Jackson's nephew, Jaafar. Reviewers have shared that he embodies the pop star. From his stage presence to body language, Jaafar's flawless portrayal almost feels like Michael Jackson himself is on the celluloid.



The magical music

Cinegoers who have caught early shows of Michael exclaimed that the presentation looks less like a movie and more like a full-fledged concert. While it is needless to say that music is the backbone of the biography on Jackson, the makers have recreated the magic of his iconic tracks. Jaafar brings to life Michael Jackson's hits, including Beat It, Thriller, Billie Jean, and Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough, capturing the King of Pop's decades-long musical journey. Special mention has been made of the buildup to Jackson's iconic Wembley concert. Fans of the singer have stressed that the movie comes closest to giving anyone who has never attended a Michael Jackson concert the feel of it.

Controversies and discrepancies

Michael Jackson's life was not free of controversy, and the biopic touches base with some of them. While there has been criticism about the treatment of the star's rocky periods and inaccurate portrayals, the sequences will definitely be interesting for fans to witness on the big screens. However, the contentious portions of his life have been largely skipped from the biopic, sparking a fresh row.

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Glossy life and lasting legacy

Each facet of the life of Michael Jackson's life has been widely discussed and debated throughout the years, before and after his passing. The movie comes closest to a recap of the glossy life that the pop icon lived. The reason that the movie is a biopic on Michael Jackson is enough for fans across generations to flock to theatres. The movie is touted as a front-row experience to see the making of the star.



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Social media buzz

If nothing has convinced you yet, consider a visit to the cinema for FOMO. The conversations about Michael are buzzing on social media. From Bollywood celebrities to influencers, Instagram and other platforms are buzzing with endorsements for the movie and fan interactions with Michael Jackson.





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