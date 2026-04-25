The Kerala Story 2 OTT Release Date: Know When And Where To Watch

The Kerala Story 2 OTT Release Date: The second installment in the controversial movie franchise that focuses on forced religious conversions and love jihad has completed its theatrical run and is all set to debut on OTT. Unlike the first part starring Adah Sharma, the sequel, despite similar themes and storyline, didn't witness a spectacular run at the box office and only managed to collect a little over ₹50 crore in India. After its streaming debut, The Kerala Story 2 is expected to reach out to more audiences.

The Kerala Story 2 on OTT: When and where to watch

The Kerala Story 2 released in cinema halls on February 27. Its OTT debut comes after 8 week gap from its theatrical release. ZEE5 announced that The Kerala Story 2 will stream on the platform from May 1. The caption to the OTT release date announcement post read, "Behind every “perfect” romance can lie a calculated trap. Witness the moment Divya, Neha, and Surekha’s dreams spiraled into a nightmare. Watch #TheKeralaStory2, streaming from 1st May on ZEE5 (sic)."

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The Kerala Story 2 is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh | Image: X

There is a stark difference between the OTT release schedule of The Kerala Story 2 and The Kerala Story (2023). Despite grossing over ₹300 crore worldwide, the first part did not release on OTT till after nearly a year. Director Sudipto Sen claimed that his controversial film was "boycotted" by OTT platforms, before ZEE5 came onboard as the streaming partner. The sequel has faced no such delay and will debut on digital as per schedule.

The Kerala Story 2 stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha in lead roles. The movie is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh.