A Minecraft Movie X Review: Netizens Call Jason Mamoa Starrer 'Awful' And 'Soulless' Video Game Adaptation

A Minecraft Movie X Review: Jason Mamoa, Jack Black, and Danielle Brooks starrer released in theatres today, April 3. Helmed by Jared Hess, the movie is about four misfits who find themselves struggling with ordinary problems. While the movie buffs and critics were unimpressed with this fantasy adventure comedy drama, the X (formerly known as Twitter) narrated a different story. The netizens have pointed out similar reviews praising the movie, hinting they are fake.

Are those bot reviews of A Minecraft Movie?

A user took to X and shared a series of posts that had been written in the same fashion and all praising the movie but shared by different users on the social media platform. "Why the hell are so many of the positive reviews for A Minecraft Movie literally copy and pasted? Are they fucking review botting or am I missing some kind of joke?" read the user pointing out the fake reviews.

Another shared a video and wrote, "Minecraft Movie botting reviews. lmao."

A user shared a negative review, calling the movie "awful". The post reads, "Sadly, A MINECRAFT MOVIE is awful. It is a soulless video game adaptation that doesn't take advantage of the game's endless possibilities."

Another movie buff wrote, "A MINECRAFT MOVIE is bad in all the ways American blockbusters have been bad for over a decade now".



All about A Minecraft Movie