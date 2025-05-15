A Quentin Tarantino Film: Fans Beg Director To Cast Leonardo DiCaprio And Robert De Niro As Viral Photos Of Trio Surfaces From Cannes

The 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is currently underway. In the opening ceremony, Hollywood icon Robert De Niro was awarded the honorary Palme d'Or by Leonardo DiCaprio to a rousing standing ovation. DiCaprio praised De Niro as “the archetype” actor. When the crowd rose to its feet for a lengthy ovation for De Niro, DiCaprio handed him the Palme. “Thanks, kiddo,” said De Niro, seemingly emotional at the honour.

Some BTS photos of the two acting legends with popular director Quentin Tarantino were shared by Cannes' official Instagram handle, eliciting viral reactions from movie buffs and fans. The Pulp Fiction director turned up at the Cannes Film Festival on May 13 to attend the opening ceremony at the Grand Lumiére Theatre where he had official duties to proclaim the start of the 12-day event. “It’s my honor to declare the 78th festival open!” Tarantino shouted into the microphone.

Quentin Tarantino with Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio at Cannes | Image: Instagram

His moments with DiCaprio and De Niro have led to fans begging him to cast the duo in a movie directed by him. "What an iconic photo," commented one. Another one said, "The Talent," while an Instagrm user wrote, "Tarantino's last film should definitely have them."

Tarantino has worked with De Niro and DiCaprio separately | Image: Instagram

Tarantino has cast DiCaprio in Django Unchained. The director and De Niro have worked on Jackie Brown. Netizens agreed that there was nothing bigger than a 'A Quentin Tarantino Film' featuring DiCaprio and De Niro. The previous Palme d’Or winning director's participation during the Cannes opening ceremony came as a surprise to many as the festival had not announced his duties in advance.