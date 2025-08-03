A Quiet Place Part 3 In The Works, John Krasinski Set To Write And Direct

John Krasinski is returning to direct, write and produce “A Quiet Place Part III.” The film has been set for a July 9, 2027 theatrical release, Paramount Pictures said Friday.

The first film, released in 2018, was a box-office smash, earning some $341 million worldwide on a budget of only $17 million. It also established Krasinski, who starred alongside his wife Emily Blunt in the post-apocalyptic horror, as a bankable filmmaker. He returned to write and direct “A Quiet Place Part II,” the release of which was delayed over a year due to the pandemic.

The franchise also expanded to include a prequel, “A Quiet Place: Day One.” Krasinski produced but handed over the reins to filmmaker Michael Sarnoski. In total, the three films have grossed over $892 million.