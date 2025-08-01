Justin Timberlake Says He’s Been Diagnosed With Lyme Disease Amid Criticism Over Live Shows, Is Unsure About Future Onstage

Justin Timberlake has been diagnosed with Lyme disease, the former NSYNC star said on Instagram Thursday.

Timberlake shared the news in a post commemorating his Forget Tomorrow tour, which wrapped in Turkey on Wednesday, adding that the disease “can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically.” His diagnosis comes amid criticism that he is "barely singing" at his concerts. People who have been attending Timberlake's live shows have shared videos of him singing a "line or two" and then dropping mic on the floor as the concert attendees get into a sing along.

As Timberlake got bashed online for his live performances, he revealed that he has been suffering from Lyme disease. The Sexy Back singer shared that he considered ending the tour when diagnosed, but “decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I’m so glad I kept going.”

“I honestly don’t know what my future is onstage, but I’ll always cherish this run! And all of them before! It’s been the stuff of legend for me,” Timberlake wrote. Timberlake cancelled and postponed multiple shows throughout the tour’s run, citing health issues including bronchitis and laryngitis. Six of his US shows were postponed from October and November to February. Timberlake ultimately cancelled the last show of the US leg of the tour in Ohio due to the flu in February.

About Lyme disease

According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, insurance records suggest that 476,000 people are treated for Lyme disease in the US each year. Lyme disease is transmitted by Ixodes ticks, also known as deer ticks. It can cause flu-like conditions, neurological problems, joint paint and other symptoms. In the vast majority of cases, Lyme disease is successfully treated with antibiotics.

Justin Timberlake performs in Bogota, Colombia in March this year | Image: AP