Mardaani 3 Release Date Announced, Rani Mukerji's Fierce First Look Unveiled

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani was released in 2014 and become box office blockbuster, leading the makers to turn it into a franchise. In 2019, Mardaani 2 also touched many hearts with its thrilling case. Now, seven years later, Rani Mukerji returns as Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3. YRF has officially announced that the film will release on February 27, 2026.

Sharing the first look on social media, YRF wrote, "The countdown begins for #Mardaani3! On Holi, good will fight evil as Shivani Shivaji Roy returns to the big screen on February 27, 2026."

As soon as the first poster and released date got dropped, many fans shared their reaction, "She is brutal this time My Rani is back (sic)." Another added, "Shivani Shivaji Roy is back." A third expressed, "Super excited."

Abhiraj Minawala is directing Mardaani 3, while Pradeep Sarkar directed the first film, and Gopi Puthran helmed Mardaani 2. Abhiraj, who previously worked with YRF as an assistant director on films like Tiger 3, Sultan, and Gunday, made his directorial debut with Loveyatri. Mardaani 3 marks his second project as a director.

All about Mardaani franchise

The previous parts of Mardaani received praise from critics, raising high expectations for Mardaani 3. Fans are eager to see Rani reprise her iconic role as Shivani Shivaji Roy.