Amid Space Wedding Buzz, Tom Cruise Breaks Up With Ana de Armas After 'Spark' Fizzles Out

Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise, 63, and his rumoured girlfriend Ana de Armas, 37, have reportedly broken up after dating for less than a year. Rumours of their romance began earlier this year after the two were snapped on dinner dates, followed by more frequent outings. Armas also shared that she and Cruise are planning to do a lot of work together. However, many speculated that things were getting romantic between them as they were snapped holding hands on various occasions and attended events as a pair. A wild report also suggested that they were planning to wed in space.

However, as per latest reports, Cruise and Armas, who share a 26 year age gap between them, have split up. A source close to the pair told The Sun, “Tom and Ana had a good time together but their time as a couple has run its course. They are going to remain good friends but they aren’t dating anymore. They just realised they weren’t going to go the distance and that they are better off as mates. The spark had gone between them but they still love each other’s company and they’ve both been really adult about it."

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas were romantically linked earlier this year | Image: X

The source also shared that Cruise and de Armas will continue to work on the movie they are supposed to be doing despite their break-up. While de Armas was married to Spanish actor and model Marc Clotet from 2011 to 2013, Cruise has been married and divorced three times. His ex wives are Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes. For de Armas, this is her second high profile celebrity breakup after her split from Ben Affleck in early 2021.

Tom Cruise reportedly flew with And de Armas to London for her 37th birthday | Image: X