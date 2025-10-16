Diane Keaton Cause Of Death: How Did The Hollywood Icon Die At 79? Family Issues Official Statement

One of Hollywood's most celebrated actresses, Diane Keaton, breathed her last at the age of 79. The Oscar award-winning actress breathed her last in California on October 11. Days after her passing, her family has issued an official statement expressing gratitude to her fans and friends for their heartfelt tributes. In the statement, they also shared the cause of the actress's death.

In an exclusive statement to People, the Oscar-winning actress's family confirmed she died of pneumonia on October 11 and expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of support. "The Keaton family are very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support they have received these past few days on behalf of their beloved Diane, who passed away from pneumonia on October 11," reads the statement.

In the statement, the family also highlighted the causes Diane Keaton was working for and the movements close to her. A part of the note read, “She loved her animals and she was steadfast in her support of the unhoused community, so any donations in her memory to a local food bank or an animal shelter would be a wonderful and much appreciated tribute to her.”



Also Read: All About Diane Keaton: The 'Outsider' Who Rose To Fame With The Godfather, Received Four Oscar Nods And Adopted 2 Children In Her 50s

Diane Keaton rose to fame with movies such as Annie Hall, The Godfather films and Father of the Bride. She received Oscar nominations three times and won the award for Best Actress once for her role in Annie Hall. The actress came from a non-film background and became a household name in Hollywood for her quirky, vibrant and one-of-a-kind performances. She started doing theatre at the age of 20.



Also Read: Diane Keaton's 6 Greatest Of All Time Movies: From Annie Hall To Something’s Gotta Give, Where To Watch Them