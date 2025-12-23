Anaconda Crawls Into India With 1,000+ Screen Release While Avatar Fire And Ash Continues Its Big Run

Anaconda is an upcoming American action-comedy film that acts as a meta-reboot of the 1997 classic with the same name. The film will release on December 25, making the festive season laugh-out-loud dangerous. As the Indian box office continues to ride the Dhurandhar-storm, soaked with Avatar Fire and Ash, a giant reptile is preparing to make a bold entry and grab its own slice of the Christmas spotlight.

Sony Pictures’ Anaconda (2025) will see a wide release across India, securing over 1,000 screens despite intense competition. Exhibitors have made this meta-reboot a clear priority, thanks to its smart, high-concept humour and the strong star appeal of its lead pair.

Several elements have worked in the film’s favour, even during a packed theatrical window. Tom Gormican, known for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, has directed the project. The story centres on two friends, played by Jack Black and Paul Rudd, who try to shoot an amateur remake of the 1997 classic but end up facing a real and dangerous predator. Early responses from international premieres have been unexpectedly positive.

With a tight runtime of 95-99 minutes, the film allows cinemas to schedule more shows each day, helping multiplexes boost footfall. The makers have also planned a true pan-India release, with versions in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The film arrives in Indian cinemas on Thursday, December 25, 2025, where it faces competition from the Bollywood release Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. By choosing a Christmas Day release, the distributors aim to make the most of the festive holiday mood.