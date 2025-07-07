Andrew Garfield-Monica Barbaro Make It Official At Wimbledon, Couple's Hand-in-Hand Stroll Leave Fans Swooning

Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro have become Hollywood’s newest couple. After turning heads with a stylish appearance at Wimbledon, The Amazing Spider-Man actor grabbed attention again, and this time for the special lady he brought along. We Live In Time actor and Monica Barbaro were spotted in matching outfits, sharing PDA moments while making their relationship official in London

Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro are officially dating

The actors twinned in all-white Ralph Lauren outfits for the game day. Top Gun: Maverick actress wore a lovely white dress with a halter neckline and a flared skirt. Andrew Garfield paired a crisp white shirt and pleated trousers with a cream cardigan. He held her hand as they walked towards the venue, while flashing cameras captured their stylish entrance on day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London.

Inside, they sat near fellow celebrities Maude Apatow, Charithra Chandran, and Matthew Broome. On Centre Court, Monica and Andrew shared plenty of laughs and even a few kisses, making their relationship public. Fans of the couple are over the moon to see Andrew and Monica together.

When did Andrew and Monica’s dating rumours start?

This isn’t their first public appearance together. In May, Us Weekly reported that they attended a Tony-nominated play in New York. That same night, Barbaro walked the Met Gala red carpet alone, while Garfield was reportedly waiting for her at The Mark Hotel. They haven’t responded to the rumours, which first began circulating in February 2025.