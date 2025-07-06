Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collection Day 3 (Early Estimates): Scarlett Johansson Starrer Is In No Mood To Slow Down, Likely To Mint Over ₹30 Crore In India In Opening Weekend

Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collection: Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey's sci-fi thriller is soaring high at the box office in India. The film, which opened to positive reviews, is giving a tough fight to Indian films, such as Sara Ali Khan-Aditya Roy Kapur's Metro In Dino, Kajol's Maa and Brad Pitt's F1. On the first day, the film earned ₹9 crore at the box office and witnessed a 50 per cent jump on the second day (Saturday). Now, as the film has entered the last day of the opening weekend, the film is likely to earn over ₹30 crore.

Jurassic World Rebirth box office collection day 3 (early estimates)

Since morning, the movie minted ₹7.81 crores at the box office on Sunday, according to Sacnilk. Adding the 3-day collection, the total stands at ₹30.31 crore. Seeing the collection, the opening weekend collection is likely to near ₹40 crore mark.

On Sunday, Jurassic World Rebirth had an overall 46.88 per cent English occupancy, with 35.54 per cent in the morning and 58.22 per cent in the afternoon.

All about Jurassic World Rebirth

Helmed by Gareth Edwards, the film is a standalone sequel to Jurassic World Dominion (2022), it is the fourth Jurassic World film and the seventh installment overall in the Jurassic Park franchise. The film begins five years post-Jurassic World: Dominion (2022), an expedition braves isolated equatorial regions to extract DNA from three massive prehistoric creatures for a groundbreaking medical breakthrough.