Angelina Jolie Asked No Alimony From Brad Pitt, Vacated Family Homes Without Compensation: Court Docs Reveal

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016, citing "irreconcilable differences". It was later revealed that during separate court proceedings, she had accused Pitt of being abusive to her and two of their children on a private jet. They reached their divorce settlement in December last year. New court declaration has now revealed that Jolie moved out of the marriage quietly, vacated their family homes in Los Angeles and Miraval with their kids without seeking any compensation and didn't ask for alimony from the F1 star hoping that would "calm" him during his dealings with her.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016 | Image: AP

As per US Weekly, in her filing, Jolie wrote, “The events leading to my need to separate from my ex-husband were emotionally difficult for me and our children. Upon filing for divorce, I left him control (and full residency) of our family homes in Los Angeles and at Miraval, without compensation, which I hoped would make him calmer in his dealings with me after a difficult and traumatic period. To this day, the children and I have never again set foot on the property, given its connection to the painful events leading to the divorce. Post-separation, I immediately began to look for a new house for me and our children, initially renting a home while looking for a more stable solution.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt married in 2014 | Image: AP

The actress further said, “Because I wanted to ensure that Brad remained an important part of our children’s lives, I looked to buy a property near his home. At the time, my savings were tied up in Miraval, and I had not asked Brad for alimony or any other financial support. I was also very concerned about the health of our children, and so, for approximately two years, I declined work so that I could focus my attention on caring for our children and their recovery. I was therefore not in a position to buy outright a home for our children in Los Angeles. I asked Brad to loan me the money to buy a home, which he agreed to do with interest."