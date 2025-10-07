Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck Share A Warm Hug After Singer Calls Their Divorce 'Best Thing That Happened To Her'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are one of the most talked-about celebrity couples in Hollywood. The former couple used to date, following which they were briefly married and separated, years after which they rekindled their romance and have now filed for divorce again. Despite the turbulence in their personal life, Ben and Jennifer (popularly called Bennifer) seem to support each other professionally.

JLo, 56, stars in the upcoming musical, Kiss of the Spider Woman, and appeared at the New York City premiere of the film. Along with JLo, the film's executive producer, Affleck, made a surprise appearance at the N.Y.C. event. Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artist Equity production company co-produced the movie. At the premiere, the former couple posed together in celebration of the production.

Photos of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez from the red carpet made their way on social media. Ahead of the screening, JLo introduced the film and thanked her ex-husband, saying, “Thank you so much, thank you everybody for being here tonight. Thank you, Ben, this movie wouldn’t have been made without Ben and without Artist Equity”.

This comes days after Jennifer Lopez discussed his divorce from Ben Affleck. The actress and singer called her split from Affleck and the personal insight she gleaned during that time "the best thing that ever happened to me." The singer shared, “Because it changed me, It helped me grow in a way that I needed to grow.”