Angelina Jolie's Daughter Zahara Drops Dad Brad Pitt's Surname At Graduation Ceremony, Video Goes Viral

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Zahara graduated from the college on Sunday, May 17, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology. During the ceremony, it was learned that she had dropped her father's last name, 'Pitt', from her name. Their daughter was studying at Spelman College in Atlanta.

Zahara drops her father Brad Pitt's surname

While her name was listed as "Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt" in the official commencement program, in the viral video, she was announced as "Zahara Marley Jolie" when she walked across the stage to receive her diploma. Hinting that she is not interested in keeping in touch with her father.

This is not the first time Zahara has used only her mother's surname publicly. In November 2023, while joining the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, she introduced herself as "Zahara Marley Jolie." She also used the same name during a public appearance at the Pearls of Purpose Foundation's Dearest Mother & Daughter brunch event earlier this year. At the event, Zahara spoke warmly about her close bond with Angelina Jolie and called their relationship "unique" and "kindred." Speaking about her upbringing, she said, "Our love for each other is a found one. I was adopted at 6 months old and given some of the most special and loving people as my siblings, with a mom who raised us on the value of helping others, being kind and always striving for growth as people."

Owing to the strained relationship between Pitt and his kids, the actor chose to skip the ceremony. However, Angelina and her sons were snapped at the ceremony.

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Over the past few years, some of the children have reportedly chosen to publicly use only Jolie's surname. Their biological daughter, Shiloh, took legal action to drop 'Pitt' from her name soon after turning 18 years old. Youngest daughter Vivienne Jolie also omitted 'Pitt' from the Playbill credits or the Broadway production of The Outsiders.

Apart from Zahara, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are parents to five children - Maddox, Pax, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.