Karuppu: Suriya Starrer Makers Break Silence Over Ilaiyaraaja Reference, To Remove Controversial Dialogue From Future Versions

Karuppu makers are basking in the success of the film as it continues to soar at the box office. However, with fame comes trouble; having said that, the makers were pointed out for a dialogue referring to music maestro Ilaiyaraaja. It was claimed that it hurt and offended the music director. To which, the makers clarified that they had no intentions to disrespect the director and expressed regret over the dialogue. On Monday, they announced to remove/modify the portion in future versions.

Karuppu makers announce removal of Ilaiyaraaja dialogue

Taking to the official X handle, the production house, Dream Warrior Pictures, shared a statement that reads, "We understand that a particular dialogue appearing in 'Karuppu' has caused concern and has upset him (Ilaiyaraaja). We sincerely regret that the dialogue has resulted in such sentiments."

"There was absolutely no intention to offend, hurt, or disrespect Mr. Ilaiyaraaja, his contribution, or his rights in any manner. The reference formed part of a broader satirical context and was not conceived as a personal remark directed at him," the makers continued.

They further shared that as a gesture of their regard for him, the makers have decided to remove the concerned portion in future versions of the film. They concluded by writing, "We extend our sincere regards and continue to hold him in the highest respect.

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Karuppu box office collection day 4

Suriya starrer, which opened at ₹15 crore, witnessed a considerable growth over the weekend, surpassing the ₹50 crore mark in the opening weekend. However, the courtroom drama witnessed a dip on the first Monday of the release. According to Sacnilk, the film earned ₹14.30 crore on the fourth day of the release.

Helmed by RJ Balaji, the film also starred Trisha Krishnan and Balaji himself in lead roles. The film's music has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar.