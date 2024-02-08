Advertisement

Jason Momoa renowned as Aquaman amid swirling rumors confronted speculations about being "homeless" following his divorce from Lisa Bonet. The 44-year-old actor recently stirred the internet by revealing he doesn't have a home presently, prompting him to clarify the situation and share insights into his unconventional living arrangements.

Aquaman Star Jason Momoa on being “homeless”

Dispelling misconceptions, Momoa emphasizes that he's "houseless" not "homeless," providing clarity about his nomadic lifestyle. The Game of Thrones star sheds light on his unconventional living choice, revealing he resides in a comfortable trailer. Humorously dismissing concerns, he asserts, "Relax. I got a sleeping bag." This revelation follows Momoa's admission to Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, stating, "I don't even have a home right now. I live on the road."

Jason Momoa expressed excitement for future homeownership

Despite not having a permanent residence currently, Momoa expresses enthusiasm about purchasing his own home in the future. The On the Roam star looks forward to the prospect, joking about the potential shock when he secures a permanent residence. The Justice League star quipped, "Like 'Jason Momoa bought a home. Holy God. He's got a pillow now.'"

Momoa delves into his enjoyment of traveling for film projects, explaining how his nomadic lifestyle aligns with his passion for acting. Reflecting on his past, the Baywatch actor highlights the challenges of securing jobs when his children were young. Now fully immersed in his passion for acting, he shares, "If you do what you love, then you're like, ‘This is not work. I'm helping out with the movies that I really love.'"

In this candid revelation, Jason Momoa not only dispels housing rumors but provides a glimpse into his unconventional yet fulfilling lifestyle, showcasing a balance between work, passion, and the anticipation of a permanent home in the future.

