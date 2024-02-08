Advertisement

Robert Downey Jr., 58, was honoured with the title of Best Supporting Actor for his role in Oppenheimer at the Critics Choice Awards 2024. Going beyond the customary acceptance speech, Robert Downey Jr chose to playfully confront his critics with a hint of humour. Competing against formidable contenders, including Sterling K. Brown, Robert De Niro, Ryan Gosling, Charles Melton, and Mark Ruffalo, the Avenger actor's win adds another accolade to his career.

Robert Downey Jr roasts critics

During his acceptance speech, Robert Downey Jr. showcased his wit by reading out past scathing reviews from the Critics Choice Association. Downey began, "I was thinking this morning, I love critics… You know, they’ve given me such beautiful feedback, really just so many great moments, and some of it is so poetic. I just want to share some of their thoughts with you over the years."

Robert Downey Jr thanks the cast of ‘Oppenheimer’ in his #CriticsChoice acceptance speech.



"You are my Oppenhomies."

With a touch of self-deprecating humour, he shared critiques such as "sloppy, messy, and lazy," comparing himself to "Pee-Wee Herman emerging from a coma," and being labelled a "puzzling waste of talent." Despite the jest, Downey expressed gratitude for the poetic feedback he received over the years.

Acknowledging his colleagues on Oppenheimer as his "Oppenhomies," Downey humourously reflected on the challenging filming process, stating that every day felt like having his ego handed to him at the door. Despite the playful banter, he expressed genuine appreciation for the experience.

He concluded, "Every day of filming was like having my ego’s ass handed to me at the door, and I think it couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy."

Oppenheimer's legacy during the Critics Choice Awards

With this victory, Downey Jr.'s Critics Choice nomination tally rises to four. Previously recognised for his roles in Tropic Thunder, The Avengers, and Iron Man 3, Downey continues to rule. Directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer stands as a contender in 12 additional categories.

Robert Downey's role in the highest-grossing biopic Oppenheimer as Admiral Lewis Strauss, the primary antagonist to Cillian Murphy's J. Robert Oppenheimer, showcased his versatility as an actor. The film navigates Oppenheimer's moral and emotional struggles in creating the atomic bomb.

