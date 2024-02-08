English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 18:21 IST

Vishwambhara: Chiranjeevi Unveils Title Of 156th Film, Shares 1st Glimpse Of Sci-fi Thriller

Chiranjeevi's 156th film seems like a sci-fi thriller with mythological elements. The first glimpse of the film was shared on the occasion of Sankranthi.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Chiranjeevi
Chiranjeevi | Image:X
  • 2 min read
On the occasion of Sankranthi, the makers have unveiled the much-awaited title of Chiranjeevi's next Mega156 as Vishwambhara. Along with the title, the makers have released a concept video offering an insight into the sci-fi thriller.

A look at the fantasy film Vishwambhara

Helmed by Vassishta, the video promises a fantasy film with Hindu mythology elements as we can see an idol of Lord Hanuman. The glimpse begins with transporting us into a heavenly world, where someone locks a magical box, which accidentally falls. It passes through a black hole and crashes into an asteroid. After many such disruptions and obstacles, the magical object finally reaches the earth, which is symbolically shown with a large Hanuman statue. A crater appears as it crashes into the earth, yet nothing happens to the magic box. Finally, the title of the movie is revealed as Vishwambhara.

Seeing the clip, we can say the film is beyond the universe and our imagination. The journey of the magical box gives us some lucidity on the kind of cinematic experience we are going to witness.

The megastar also shared the video on his X handle and captioned it as "Beyond the universe and beyond the celestial realms, comes a light of hope - 𝗩𝗜𝗦𝗛𝗪𝗔𝗠𝗕𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗔 #Mega156 is #Vishwambhar." The film is slated to hit the theatres on Sankranti next year.

More about Vishwambhar

The film is being produced under the production house UV Creations. Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod are producing the movie on a high budget which is going to be the costliest film for Chiranjeevi to date.

MM Keeravani scores the music, while Chota K Naidu is the cinematographer. AS Prakash is the production designer, while Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer.

Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao and Santhosh Kamireddy are the editors for the film. Sri Siva Shakthi Datta and Chandrabose are the lyric writers, while Srinivas Gavireddy, Ganta Sridhar, Nimmagadda Srikanth, and Mayukh Adithya are the script associates.

The shoot of the movie is in the initial stages. The makers also announced the release of the movie for Sankranthi in 2025.

Published January 15th, 2024 at 17:19 IST

