Are Zendaya-Tom Holland Married? Celebrity Stylist Law Roach Claims 'Wedding Has Already Happened'
Zendaya and Tom Holland started dating sometime around 2016 while filming for Spider-Man: Homecoming. However, both remained tight-lipped about their relationship and maintained the 'just friends' tag.
Zendaya and Tom Holland are one of the loved couples in Hollywood, with fans looking forward to seeing the couple exchange vows. However, to everyone's surprise, the couple is already married as per celebrity stylist Law Roach. Earlier rumours were rife that the couple is secretly engaged.
Are Tom Holland and Zendaya married?
Speaking to Access Hollywood on the red carpet at the 2026 Actor Awards, Law Roach said, "The wedding has already happened. Roach teased by saying, “You missed it." When pressed further on whether what he is saying is true, he responded, "It’s very true!" and laughed.
The couple is yet to react to the same.
Tom Holland and Zendaya's rumoured engagement
Fans speculated about the rumours when the actress attened 2025 Golden Globe Awards wearing a diamond ring on her left hand. The following day, a report in TMZ claimed that the couple was engaged, citing a close source.
In September 2025, Holland finally reacted when a reporter referred to Zendaya as his girlfriend. In a video going viral on X, the reporter can be heard saying, "I brought my daughter, and she got to meet your girlfriend.” To this, the actor laughed and corrected, "Fiancée.”
The couple started dating sometime around 2016 while filming for Spider-Man: Homecoming. However, both Holland and Zendaya remained tight-lipped about their relationship and maintained the 'just friends' tag.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Zendaya is gearing up for the release of her upcoming romantic comedy film The Drama, co-starring Robert Pattinson. The film is slated to hit the theatres in US on April 3. Next, she will be seen in The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Dune: Part Three.
Holland, on the other hand, also has The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the list to release in 2026.
