Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Announce Invite-Only Hyderabad Reception Due To Security Concerns

Wedding of ViRosh: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on February 26 in the presence of their family and close friends. Now, they are gearing up for their upcoming star-studded reception in Hyderabad on March 4. According to a recent statement, the couple has announced a strictly invite-only reception, citing security measures and police guidance amid fans' excitement.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's reception

According to the official statement, the couple requested the fans and guests to follow safety measures. Earlier, the couple planned an exclusive gathering for members of the film fraternity, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada industries, along with distinguished leaders from political and administrative circles. However, due to nationwide excitement surrounding their wedding, the guest list has now been further restricted. "Police officials have advised tighter controls to prevent large public gatherings, traffic congestion and any potential safety risks. Ensuring the well-being of guests, the public and the couple remains the highest priority," an excerpt from their statement reads.

The statement further reads, "Entry to the venue will be strictly limited to guests with valid invitations. Individuals without official invites are respectfully requested not to visit the venue, as access will not be permitted under any circumstances."

"Vijay and Rashmika extend their heartfelt gratitude to their fans and supporters for the overwhelming love. 'Your safety and happiness mean everything to us. We are deeply grateful for your blessings and support, and we request your cooperation in helping us keep this celebration safe and joyful for everyone,' the statement concluded by newlyweds expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support.

Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda attend Allu Sirish's pre-wedding festivities

On Sunday, Sirish's Pelli Koduku ceremony was held in an Intimate traditional gathering at the family residence in Hyderabad. A significant ritual on the groom's side in Telugu weddings, the ceremony began with the sacred mangala snanam, where the groom was ceremonially bathed and smeared with turmeric and sandalwood paste - symbolising purification, blessings, and the transition into married life.

The ceremony was attended by Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni, Niharika Konidela, and Sai Dharam Tej. Adding a special charm to the celebrations, newlyweds Vijay and Rashmika marked their presence with a warm and cheerful appearance.

