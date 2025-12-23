Avatar Fire And Ash Box Office Collection Day 4: James Cameron's Film Falls Pray To Dhurandhar's Craze, Mints Only ₹8.55 Crore On Monday

Avatar: Fire And Ash Box Office Collection: The third instalment of the hit franchise, Avatar, opened to decent reviews, which led to a strong opening at the box office. The movie enjoyed at the box office in India over the weekend despite Dhurandhar's strong run, but faced a harsh reality on Monday. The movie, which was earning over ₹20 crore, crashed down to single-digit earnings on the first weekday day unable to beat Ranveer Singh starrer's craze.

Avatar: Fire And Ash box office collection day 4

Avatar 3 tried to push Dhurandhar to the back seat upon the release, but on Monday, Ranveer Singh starrer proved who is the boss at the box office. Helmed by James Cameron, the movie earned only ₹8.55 crore on the fourth day, taking the total to ₹75.8 crore. The movie faced a 66.80 per cent decline in the daily collection.

Avatar: Fire and Ash had an overall 18.92 per cent English occupancy on Monday, with maximum reported in Chennai (26.75 per cent).

The Hindi (3D version) occupancy was reported at 12.43 per cent, with a maximum in Chennai (65 per cent).

Dhurandhar box office collection day 18

Despite being 18 days old, the movie has maintained its hold in the market. On the 3rd Monday, the movie earned ₹16 crore at the box office in India. The total stands at ₹571.75 crore. Seeing the pace of collection, the movie might cross the ₹600 crore mark this week.

Coming back to Avatar 3, the film's business is going to be affected in India in the coming days as two highly anticipated movies - Ikkis and Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri - are slated to hit the theatres during the Christmas holiday. Will the movie will be able to reach the ₹100 crore mark in the opening week is yet to be seen.