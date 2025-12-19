Avatar Fire And Ash X Review: Netizens Are Unimpressed By James Cameron's Threequel, Say 'Narrative Lacks Momentum'

Avatar: Fire And Ash X Review - James Cameron's threequel has finally hit the theatres today, December 19. The fans had been eagerly awaiting the release, but it seems their excitement went to waste as they didn't find anything exciting. They also felt that the makers did not utilise Oona Chaplin’s potential as the antagonist Varang effectively. However, they all suggested that it is worth a watch for its cinematic experience.

Netizens review Avatar: Fire And Ash

X is flooded with netizens' reviews calling the narrative "repetitive". A user wrote, "Narration follows same pattern as Part 2, lik an extended version. Nothing exciting in terms of Story other than d Intro of Mangkwan Clan. Lengthy. Making, Sound, CGI, Visuals r breathtaking. WORTH a WATCH for its Cinematic Experience!"

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

Another wrote, "Slow, familiar storytelling & Emotional moments set up, but lack impact. Overall: Visually Stunning first half, but narratively slow."

"Plot-wise, #AvatarFireAndAsh is giving me more of the same, but that's hardly an issue when James Cameron continues to show why he's just better at this kind of thing than everyone. This movie is a sci-fi/adventure spectacular," a user wrote.

"Saw #AvatarFireAndAsh tonight and I'm deeply disappointed. Despite being a huge fan, James Cameron completely missed the mark. It's a recycle of the last film's weaknesses, with a muddled story & poorly written characters (🕷️ 👀) dragging it down. I’m shocked by how much a particular character was front and center this time around and how badly they were written and the performance was just as bad. The stunning visuals couldn’t save this weak narrative this time around. Pretty bad all around," a review read.

#AvatarFireAndAsh excels technically… outstanding visuals, solid action, and immersive sound design, but falters where it matters most: storytelling. The narrative lacks momentum, relying too heavily on repetitive drama and visual grandeur to compensate. And Cameron’s obsession with stretching scenes kills the pacing. Varang had the potential to be a strong antagonist, yet nothing about the character truly stands out or leaves an impact," read a review.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

All about Avatar: Fire And Ash